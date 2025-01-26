Zelensky Congratulates Australians On Their National Holiday
1/26/2025 8:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the people of Australia and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Australia Day.
Zelensky wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“May your country continue to thrive, preserving its vibrant culture, diversity and strength of its unity,” he stressed.
Zelensky noted that Ukrainians are grateful for“Australia's support in our fight for freedom and for our shared dedication to Democratic values and a rules-based international order.”
“I wish all Australians peace, prosperity and well-being,” Zelensky wrote.
Australia marks its national holiday, Australia Day, on January 26.
