Zelensky Congratulates Australians On Their National Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the people of Australia and Prime Anthony Albanese on Australia Day.

Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“May your country continue to thrive, preserving its vibrant culture, diversity and strength of its unity,” he stressed.

provides additional support to Ukraine for reconstruction and energ

Zelensky noted that Ukrainians are grateful for“Australia's support in our fight for freedom and for our shared dedication to values and a rules-based international order.”

“I wish all Australians peace, prosperity and well-being,” Zelensky wrote.

Australia marks its national holiday, Australia Day, on January 26.