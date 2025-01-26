Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Yemeni FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received visiting Yemeni Foreign Dr. Shaya Zindani and his accompanying delegation at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday. Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker were present at the meeting. (pickup previous) mt

