Governor Sets CNMI Marker In Washington For Trump Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Arnold I. Palacios last week returned from a trip to the nation's capital to attend the inauguration of President Donald J. and to set the marker for CNMI relations with the during the era of his tenure and the 119th Congress, with Republicans in control of the House and Senate.

“The purpose of my trip was to ensure the CNMI is not forgotten during the first 100 days of the Trump Administration,” said Governor Palacios.“We also wanted to strategize with our new delegate, Kim King-Hinds on what priorities we can work on together.”

An unexpected winter cold wave forced cancellation or modification of a number of inaugural activities, including the traditional inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House and the Inauguration ceremony was moved indoors to the Rotunda from the west front patio of the Capitol Building with governors gathering at National Governors Association headquarters for breakfast before the ceremonies.

“I would say there were about 25 governors, mostly Republican, who came for the Inauguration,” said the Governor.“They included familiar names as governors Ron de Santis (FL) and Greg Abbott (TX). Being together for the better part of the day gave me an opportunity at close quarters to get to know my colleagues and discuss the challenges we face out in the Western Pacific.”

After the ceremonies were completed, President Trump took the time to meet with the governors in a separate room in the Capitol, where he outlined his plans for the first 100 days that would have an impact on the states and territories.

“I will meet with my cabinet soon to discuss how we can direct our issues into his priorities and hope for favorable outcomes that will meet our needs,” said Governor Palacios.

Before departing Washington, the Governor took a day for a whirlwind series of meetings with members of the House, in an effort to learn how Congress intends to respond to legislation that Trump will be sending up to Capitol Hill. “My first priority was to pay a courtesy call on our delegate,” said Governor Palacios, who welcomed him into what she called CNMI's office in Washington.

The two leaders met for an hour on a full range of issues, especially infrastructure issues, since Delegate King-Hinds landed a seat on the all-important Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Following the meeting with the delegate, the Governor met with Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL), the lead member of the Pacific Islands for the House Select Committee on China. “Dr. Dunn served in the Pacific in the army,” explained the Governor,“and has extensive knowledge of the region. Like all of us, he is concerned about the increased activity of the Communist Party of China in the region and he needed no reminder that CNMI is the closest American soil to the Chinese Mainland.” The two men agreed to keep in regular contact and Dr. Dunn promised to visit CNMI sometime soon.

Following the Dunn meeting, the governor was invited to participate in a lunch hosted by the head of Taiwan's mission to the U.S. for a visiting delegation of the Taiwan parliament, led by the Speaker, and members of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus. “I had the opportunity in one sitting to explain to key senior leaders from the legislative bodies of both Taiwan and the U.S. our desire for stepped up tourism and investment in CNMI by Taiwan.”

Governor Palacios also met with a number of other U.S. Representatives, including Rep. Bruce Westerman, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and other senior officials during his trip to the nation's capital.

Before calling an end to the day, the governor accepted the Australian Ambassador's invitation to join him at his residence for a discussion of ways the Australian government might be able to assist the CNMI. “Our conversation focused on air service, our need for Australian investment and our hope that Australian companies would compete for contracts to service the Defense Department's increased activity in CNMI, especially on Tinian.“

The Governor departed Washington January 23 to return home.“I intend to return next month,” he concluded,“to pursue further the issues I addressed when the National Governors Association holds its winter conference.” It is anticipated that a number of Trump cabinet officials will meet with the governors to explain how new policies will impact their states and territories.

There also is expected to be the annual meeting of the Intergovernmental Group on Insular Affairs (IGIA), which is cohosted by the Secretary of the Interior and a senior White House official meeting with the governors of the four US territories over which the Interior Department has federal responsibilities and the members of Congress from those jurisdictions.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.