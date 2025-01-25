عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SMALL MALAITA CONSTITUENCY SUPPORT PORT ADAM SEAWEED FARMERS WITH ESSENTIAL FARMING MATERIALS


1/25/2025 9:30:52 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SMALL MALAITA CONSTITUENCY SUPPORT port ADAM SEAWEED FARMERS WITH ESSENTIAL FARMING MATERIALS The Small Malaita Constituency (SMC) Office has boosted the capability of Port Adam seaweed [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN25012025003118003196ID1109129104


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search