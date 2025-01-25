Three People Injured In Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women and a man were as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv on Saturday.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a message on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Three people were injured in the strikes on Kharkiv: two women and a man. All of them suffered an acute stress reaction. No hospitalization,” Syniehubov wrote.

As reported, Russian struck Kharkiv three times with drones, with hits recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.