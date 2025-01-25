Three People Injured In Drone Attack On Kharkiv
Date
1/25/2025 3:11:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women and a man were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv on Saturday.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a message on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Three people were injured in the strikes on Kharkiv: two women and a man. All of them suffered an acute stress reaction. No hospitalization,” Syniehubov wrote.
Read also:
Russians attack Kharkiv
with drones for third time today
As reported, Russian troops struck Kharkiv three times with drones, with hits recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.
MENAFN25012025000193011044ID1109128929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.