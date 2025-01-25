Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs At MOCI Meets International Officials At Davos Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the of Commerce and (MOCI) HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, held meetings with a number of international officials on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

His Excellency met with Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland HE Ville Tavio, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, as well as a range of topics of mutual interest.

HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed also met with Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, Institutional Relations, and Transparency in the European Union (EU) HE Maros Sefcovic.

The discussions focused on Qatar-EU trade and investment relations and explored avenues to strengthen them. The two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing trade exchanges and identifying new opportunities for cooperation to diversify markets and boost the global presence of Qatari products, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading regional and international trade and investment hub.

Additionally, His Excellency held talks with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization HE Daren Tang, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the field of intellectual property.

On the events front, HE the Minister participated in a panel discussion titled "Future Paths for Logistics Services: Flexibility, Innovation, and Global Connectivity", organized as part of the "Invest in Qatar" pavilion.