Grammys 2025: Billie Eilish, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter & More To Rock The Stage Here's Who's Performing

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards, scheduled to air live on Sunday (February 2), will feature an impressive lineup of performers, with several big names set to take the stage.

Big names lead the stage: Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, and more

Among the confirmed artists are Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

The performers reflect a mix of seasoned icons and emerging talent. Billie Eilish, a nine-time GRAMMY winner, leads with seven nominations , including Record of the Year for“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Best Pop Solo Performance. Charli xcx, nominated for eight awards, will also grace the stage with hits like“360” and“Apple.”

First-time nominees shine at 2025 GRAMMYs

First-time nominee Benson Boone is up for Best New Artist and has made waves with his single“Beautiful Things.” Chappell Roan, nominated for six awards, will showcase her success with“Good Luck, Babe!” Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims, both first-time nominees , are also among the performers.

Shakira to perform at the 2025 GRAMMYs

Shakira, a three-time GRAMMY winner, will perform as well, with a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

GRAMMYs to support wildfire relief efforts

The 2025 GRAMMYs will not only celebrate musical excellence but also aim to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts and support music professionals impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged over $3.2 million in aid for those affected.

The event promises to be a memorable celebration of music with a strong commitment to supporting those in need.

This year's GRAMMYs will be held at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah . The telecast , from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT, will be available on CBS and to stream worldwide via Paramount+.