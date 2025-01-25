Russian actor receives Oscar nomination
1/25/2025 6:36:23 AM
(MENAFN) Russian actor Yura Borisov has received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting actor for his performance in the film Anora, directed by Sean Baker. The announcement was made during the 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement. Borisov's role in Anora follows a love story between a Brooklyn sex worker, Anora, and the son of a Russian oligarch, where he plays Igor, a henchman working for the groom's family.
Earlier this month, Borisov was also nominated for a BAFTA award in the same category. The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious Palme d'Or. Borisov’s portrayal of Igor was praised by Baker, who described the actor as a “genius” for bringing sensitivity to a character who is tough on the outside.
Borisov, who is known for his work in Russian cinema, has also earned a Golden Globe nomination and has appeared in numerous films since starting his career in 2010. Anora has received six Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture and Best Director. The winners will be announced at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 2, 2025.
