RCB's Sophie Devine Set To Miss WPL 2025 As She Takes Break From Domestic Cricket

Auckland, Jan 25 (IANS) New Zealand captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine will miss the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, where she represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to "prioritise her well-being" following professional advice. She will also sit out the rest of the ongoing domestic season and return home.

A statement from New Zealand (NZC) said the decision on Devine's playing future "will be announced in due course", adding that the NZC, Cricket Wellington and RCB supported her decision to take a break. The defending WPL champions are yet to name a replacement.

"Player well-being is paramount to us - it takes precedence over everything else. Sophie's had excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and from our own high performance unit staff, and everyone agrees this is the best option available," said Liz Green, NZC's Head of Women's High Performance Development.

"The most important thing for NZC is that Sophie has a decent break, receives good support and care, and is fit and well before returning to professional cricket," she added.

Devine has been playing in the ongoing Super Smash for Wellington, where she has scored 38 runs and claimed eight wickets in five matches. Her last appearance was on Friday against Canterbury in Christchurch, where she delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 5 for 13.

Since winning the T20 World Cup with New Zealand in October 2024, Devine has featured in the ODI series against India, played in the WBBL for the Perth Scorchers, and participated in the ODI series against Australia in late December.

Devine, a key player in RCB's title-winning campaign in 2024, was retained ahead of the 2025 auction. In the previous season, she scored 136 runs and picked up six wickets across ten matches. RCB will begin their 2025 season on February 15 against Gujarat Giants at the newly built BCA Stadium in Vadodara.