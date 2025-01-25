Meeting Between Foreign Minister Iwaya And Mr. Allafi, Vice President Of The Presidential Council Of The State Of Libya

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 24, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Abdullah Allafi, Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, during his visit to Japan as a guest of the of Foreign Affairs. H.E. Mr. Aymen Seifennaser, a member of the House of Representatives also participated in the meeting from the Libyan side. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Iwaya welcomed Vice President Allafi's visit to Japan, following his visit in January last year, and noted that high-level visits between the both countries have been invigorated in the past year. In response, Vice President Allafi stated that Libya will work together to strengthen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including peace building.Regarding the situation in Libya, Minister Iwaya highly appreciated Vice President Allafi's efforts for national reconciliation. He expressed his expectations for political stability in Libya through elections and the establishment of a unified government. In response, Vice President Allafi explained the role and efforts of the Presidential Council for further stabilizing Libya through national reconciliation and elections.The two sides consented to further strengthen bilateral people-to-people exchanges and to promote cooperation in areas that contribute to peace in Libya.The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, the situation in East Asia, the situation in the Middle East, Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and climate change, and concurred to continue working together. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.