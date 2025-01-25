Former Azerbaijani Olympic Champion Re-Elected President Of Russian Fencing Federation
1/25/2025 6:10:12 AM
Azerbaijan's two-time Olympic champion, Ilgar Mammadov, has been
re-elected as the president of the Russian Fencing Federation,
Azernews reports via TASS.
According to TASS, the 59-year-old was the only candidate in the
election, and he received the support of 58 representatives at the
conference.
Mammadov, who won Gold medals in foil fencing at the Seoul 1988
and Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics, has been a prominent figure in
fencing for many years. He has served as the head coach of the
Russian national team since 2012. Additionally, Mammadov is the son
of Yashar Mammadov, who currently works as a consultant at the
Azerbaijan Fencing Federation.
