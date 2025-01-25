عربي


Former Azerbaijani Olympic Champion Re-Elected President Of Russian Fencing Federation


1/25/2025 6:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's two-time Olympic champion, Ilgar Mammadov, has been re-elected as the president of the Russian Fencing Federation, Azernews reports via TASS.

According to TASS, the 59-year-old was the only candidate in the election, and he received the support of 58 representatives at the conference.

Mammadov, who won Gold medals in foil fencing at the Seoul 1988 and Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics, has been a prominent figure in fencing for many years. He has served as the head coach of the Russian national team since 2012. Additionally, Mammadov is the son of Yashar Mammadov, who currently works as a consultant at the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation.

