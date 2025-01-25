Manikandan On How Actor Vijay Sethupathi Helped Him Manage The Wedding Expenses Of His Sister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Manikandan, who is now a fast rising Tamil hero, has disclosed how Vijay Sethupathi was caring and always ready to lend a helping hand to him when he was a small time actor.

During the course of an interview to a YouTube channel, Manikandan said,“While working on Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, I didn't get the time to talk to Sethu anna. He would come, finish his portions and leave.”

“One day, while we were on the sets, it began to rain. Everybody fled to any place where they could find shelter. I found a small space with a tile for a shelter. Sethu anna too came and stood next to me because he could not go to his vanity van which was parked at a distance,” the actor explained.

“It rained for 15 minutes and that was the time we got talking. The more we talked the more he became interested. At one point, when the rain stopped, he did not leave. He asked me to sit down and we spoke. My younger sister had to undergo an operation and I had asked the executive producer of the film to pay me my payment in advance to pay for the operation. When Sethu anna got to know that I had asked for money for an operation, he called me and said, 'Is this where the operation is taking place? We are on our way.”

“Similarly, on another occasion, when my younger sister was getting married, I had not even invited him properly. However, on the day of the wedding, after the wedding got over, as we were all about to leave, I received a call from Sethu anna. He asked, 'Today is the day your sister is getting married, right? Ok, send me the location.' I told him that the wedding was over but he enquired, 'You will be there for another 20 minutes, right?' I said, 'yes.' Sethu anna arrived within the next 20 minutes.

“He greeted everybody and when he was on his way to leave the place, he suddenly took Rs Three lakhs in cash and gave it to me, saying, 'Keep this'. When I hesitated, he insisted, saying, 'This is the time you will need money. Keep it inside.'”

Actor Manikandan then went onto say,“You won't believe it. Only because of the money Sethu anna gave, we were able to pay for all the wedding expenses. Finally, after paying off everybody, we had just Rs 700 in our hands.”