Delphos Advises On A Landmark $150M Deal For Mongolian Mortgage Corporation Bolstering Housing Access

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) WASHINGTON, DC and ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA – OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has received approval from its Board of Directors on a $150 million landmark financing to the Mongolian Mortgage Corporation (MIK), advised by Delphos, the global advisory firm.

This transformative deal will see the DFC acquire $150 million of mortgage-backed securities, managed by MIK, enabling local commercial banks to create new and affordable mortgages. The ultimate goal is to increase homeownership opportunities for thousands of low-and middle-income families in Mongolia. The approval represents the largest Mongolian financing in the history of the DFC, and its predecessor agency OPIC.

Additionally, the transaction marks a significant leap forward in MIK's promotion of housing affordability and improving living standards for Mongolians, many of whom reside in informal housing settlements. The financing aligns with broader efforts to address Mongolia's urban challenges. Ulaanbaatar, the country's capital, is home to close to 50% of Mongolia's rapidly growing population, 60% of which still reside in informal settlements lacking basic infrastructure and access to social services.

Mongolia's urban transformation is the perfect time to invest in housing development. Delphos is committed to creating a meaningful impact at this crucial juncture, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, which aims to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Affordable mortgages will help transition many families into formal housing, accelerating urban development and fostering economic stability. Delphos served as the exclusive advisor on this transaction. Delphos will continue to support MIK through to the transaction's financial close. Delphos' Chairman and CEO, Bart Turtelboom, noted that

“MIK is a systemically important financial institution within Mongolia. We are proud to support our client and appreciate their trust. We are excited to support Mongolia's robust financial services industry and urban development, helping to create a meaningful impact through this deal. Gantulga Badamkhatan, CEO of MIK added:

"We are excited to partner with US DFC on this transformative financing. This landmark transaction with its innovative structure will pave the way to catalyzing private sector capital into Mongolian mortgage market. We appreciate Delphos' market-leading advisory work in structuring and arranging the transaction on our behalf. This financing will be pivotal for our continued growth and impact, and we look forward to reaching financial close soon." The partnership reaffirms DFC's commitment to fostering inclusive economic development and highlights Mongolia's potential as an emerging market for impactful investments. For Delphos, the transaction reinforces its position as a trusted advisor in mobilizing capital for frontier markets. This deal underscores Delphos' expertise in private emerging markets, especially for financial institutions. This is also Delphos' latest successful transaction in Mongolia. Since 2022, Delphos has advised Bogd Bank on nearly USD 40M in multiple international financings.

Capital raising: USD 150 Million

Sectors: Mortgages, Affordable Housing

Impact:



More affordable mortgages for housing



Ulaanbaatar's population goes from informal housing to formal housing Higher living standards