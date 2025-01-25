Union Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh To Inaugurate Handloom Conclave 'Manthan' In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25 January 2025, Delhi:“Handloom Conclave - Manthan” is an interactive with various stakeholders of Handloom sector viz. Handloom weavers/manufacturers, Retailers, Buyers, Designers, Academicians, Startup Founders, Handloom Entrepreneurs/Innovators, Handloom Co-operatives, companies, from all segments of 5F vision of Hon'ble Prime - to Fibre to Factory to to Foreign to chalk out future road map for handloom sector. The conclave will be attended by almost 250 stakeholders comprising 21 panelists, 120 handloom beneficiaries coming from all parts of the country to join the conference, 35 officials from Weavers Service Centres and IIHTs, around 25 State Govt. Officials (Handloom,Silk & Textiles) and officials from various other departments and establishments of the Textile Ministry The conclave aims to serve as a platform for various stakeholders to come together and share best practices, innovations, and strategies for growth in the handloom sector.



This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the livelihoods of weavers and improve the overall handloom industry. It will also help in developing the handloom sector as a key sector with immense potential to act as a growth engine for Viksit Bharat 2047.



Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles will grace the event as the chief guest for the Inauguration. The Hon'ble Minister of State for Textiles will be the guest of honour, in the gracious presence of Secretary (Textiles) and Development Commissioner for Handlooms.



Key highlights of the Event:



There will be 03 Technical Sessions:

Support for start-up eco system in Handloom Sector.

Handloom Marketing Avenues and strategies.

Modelling Handloom Sector for Young Weavers: Approach and Strategy.



The Technical session on“Support for start-up eco system in Handloom Sector” will highlight various initiatives of Office of DC (Handlooms) to support start-ups and young entrepreneurs and to create a robust eco-system for start-ups working in handloom sector.



In the panel discussion on“Handloom Marketing Avenues and Strategies” experiences and best practices of the handloom marketing will be shared by the distinguished panellists. This discussion would be useful for the aspiring entrepreneurs, organizations and also for the entire handloom sector.



The final session will be focussed on discussing various strategies for making the handloom sector attractive for the younger generation and involving the youth in creating a more vibrant and sustainable value chain in the handloom sector by adding more value proposition through various technical interventions and help of social and digital media.



The panelists of above technical sessions will be representing various entities of the entire handloom value chain such as Government Officials, Technical Experts, Start-up founders, Handloom Co-operatives, Producer Companies, Academicians from NIFT and other institutes, E-Commerce stores, Handloom retailers, Weaver Entrepreneurs/innovators, Sustainable brands, Handloom Exporters and designers; their valuable insights will benefit the entire handloom community attending Handloom Conclave: Manthan.

MENAFN25012025003198003206ID1109128228