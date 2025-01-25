Peter Dutton's Reshuffle: David Coleman The Surprise Choice As Shadow Foreign Minister

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Peter Dutton has chosen a dark horse in naming David Coleman for the key shadow foreign affairs portfolio, in a reshuffle that also seeks to boost the opposition's credentials with women.

Coleman has been communications spokesman. He led the opposition's campaign for an age limit on young people's access to social – a policy that was later adopted by the and now has been legislated by the parliament.

He is one of the opposition's small of moderates although not seen as a factional player.

Coleman, who holds the Sydney marginal seat of Banks, has done extensive work with Middle East communities and the Chinese community. He is a former minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs.

The foreign affairs job, previously held by Simon Birmingham, who is departing parliament, was keenly sought by a number of frontbenchers. One of the aspirants was deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley, whose position entitles her to choose her portfolio, at least in theory.

Dutton has also brought Julian Leeser back onto the frontbench, as shadow assistant minister for foreign affairs. Leeser quit the shadow ministry to fight for the yes case in the 2023 Voice referendum.

While his return will be welcomed by many on merit grounds, it also reflects the high profile that Leeser, who is Jewish, has taken in demanding more action against the wave of antiseminism in Australia. Announcing his reshuffle on Saturday, Dutton described Leeser as“a powerhouse of support for Australia's Jewish community”.

The new shadow cabinet has 11 women, the same number as in the Albanese cabinet.

Melissa McIntosh, from NSW, has been promoted to the shadow cabinet and takes Coleman's previous job of communications. She stays shadow minister for Western Sydney.

Claire Chandler, from Tasmania and the right, is promoted to shadow cabinet as shadow minister for government services and the digital economy and shadow minister science and the arts. Chandler was in the headlines before the last election for her campaigning against trans women's access to female sports.

The high profile Jacinta Price receives a promotion. In shades of Elon Musk's role in the United States, in addition to her current responsibility as shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, she has been given a new role as shadow minister for government efficiency.

Tony Pasin, from South Australia and the right faction, joins the shadow ministry as spokesman on roads and road safety. The government is emphasising its roads program in its campaigning, this month announcing $7.2 billion to upgrade the Bruce Highway.

Matt O'Sullivan, a senator from Western Australia, joins the outer shadow ministry as shadow assistant minister for education.

Ted O'Brien adds energy affordability and reliability to his key role as the opposition's energy spokesman, in which he is prosecuting the nuclear debate. It has been speculated that the government is likely to do more to give people relief on their power bills.

Kerrynne Liddle adds Indigenous health services to her responsibilities as shadow minister for child protection and the prevention of family violence.

Victorian senator James Paterson, who as home affairs spokesman has been regarded as one of the opposition's best performers, joins the Coalition leadership group.

Michael Sukkar becomes manager of opposition business in the House of Representatives, the position that has been held by Paul Fletcher, who is retiring at the election.