Qatar Airways Launches Direct Flights To South America

Doha: Qatar Airways, the national airline of Qatar, has announced its latest expansion into South America with the launch of two new weekly flights.

These flights will connect Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia, and then continue on to Caracas Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela.

The return flight from Caracas will operate nonstop to Doha. This expansion brings Qatar Airways to its 15th and 16th destinations in the Americas, making it the first and only airline offering nonstop flights from the Middle East to Colombia, as well as the only Middle Eastern carrier operating in Venezuela.

With the addition of Bogotá and Caracas, Qatar Airways expands its Americas network to 16 destinations, joining major cities like Dallas, Miami, New York City, São Paulo, and Toronto.

The carrier will operate the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft to these destinations.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said,“The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travellers to South America.” Al-Meer said,“As the first airline to offer nonstop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.

Earlier this month, the airline said it is resuming operations in Malta with four weekly flights from July 2. The resumption to Malta will expand Qatar Airways' network to nearly 50 European destinations.

