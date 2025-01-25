Outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Arrives In Seychelles To Call On President Ramkalawan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The outgoing Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat has arrived in Seychelles to pay a farewell call on President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Upon his arrival at the Seychelles International Airport, Mr Mahamat was welcomed by Foreign Affairs Department representative, Ambassador Selby Pillay.

The upcoming election of the new Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission is scheduled to take place in February at the Headquarters of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Seychelles will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.