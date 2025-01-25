Weishaupt Dazzles Under Lights At Al Shaqab In Five-Star Class Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The gripping action of the third round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 continued on Friday at the Longines outdoor and indoor arenas of Al Shaqab (Member, Qatar Foundation) - with 6 different rounds for the CSI1*, three-star, and five-star categories in addition to a Future Riders' 80cm class taking place with the participation of more than 350 riders.

Future Riders impress

Qatar riders put up impressive performances in the National Competition - Optimum Time – 80cm class as Abdullah Mohammad Al Marri on his mount Faradiba claimed the top podium place with a flawless round in 59.91 seconds, 0.09 seconds behind the ideal time. He was followed by Alwaleed Fahad Al Ibrahim on Molga in second place, 0.27 seconds behind the ideal time. Hassan Ali Almarhoon on Anyway II finished third, 0.38 seconds behind the ideal time.

Saud Al Rumaihi, Member, Organizing Committee of Doha International Tour, honoured the podium winners with their prizes.

In the international CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.10m class, Saudi rider Mohammed Al Dhalaan excelled on Sarina Del Valle to claim the top spot with a flawless routine in best time of 55.15 seconds. His compatriot Abdulmohsen Alshammari, riding Kingston, finished as runner-up clocking 56.88 seconds, while Qatar's Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari, astride Fallon Nevada Vd Bernse Hoeve, claimed the third podium place with a time of 57.11 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Al Qashouti, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Doha International Tour.

Also excelling in the CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m - Art. 238.2.1 class was Qatar's Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei on Gamin Raye to claim the top podium place of the category with a flawless ride with a best time of 58.35 seconds. Saudi rider Bader Alfard on Top Gun 90 finished second clocking 58.48 seconds, while his compatriot Khaled Alhady astride Doremi du Flot Z Khalid Al Hadi ended up in third place with a time of 58.54 seconds.

The winners were awarded with their prizes by Hamza Al Kuwari, Member of the Organizing Committee of the Doha International Tour.

Three-star rounds were exciting

The CSI3* - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - GP Qualifier - Art. 238.2.1 class was bagged by Frenchman Antoine Ermann, who with bay gelding Odin Van 'T Hanegoor, returned a flawless top routine in 60.96 seconds. Finishing in second was Italian Roberto Previtali on a chestnut stallion Qashquai SB in 61.67 seconds, while Ellen Whitaker of Great Britain was third in 63.51 seconds on bay stallion Quainton X-Rated.

Frenchman Antoine Ermann won the winners of the CSI3* - 1.45m (GP Qualifier) class.

The winners were honoured by Hamza Al Kuwari, Member of the Organizing Committee of the Doha International Tour.

The CSI3* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.35m - Art. 238.2.2 + 245.3 category saw Saudi rider Khaled Almobty show his mettle on chestnut mare Mary Ann 12 with a time of 35.93 seconds to win the top place. German Philipp Weishaupt on chestnut gelding Poivre Bleu du Gibet settled for second clocking 36.14 seconds, while Qatar's Hussain Said A M Haidan, riding chestnut gelding Viahipi d'Auzay came in third with a flawless time of 36.28 seconds.

The winners were honoured by Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, Member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Equestrian Federation.

Italian Emanuele Gaudiano claimed the victory in the CSI5* - 1.45m class.

Fierce competition in CSI5*

The dazzling CSI5* - Jump Off - 1.50m (LR) - Art. 238.2.2 class, which added to the glorious Longines outdoor arena of Al Shaqab under lights, produced more excitement with nine riders making it to the jump off as German Philipp Weishaupt, riding bay stallion Karaldo, held nerves to produce a flawless finish in 36.73 seconds to claim a grand prize. Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly continued his good form as he rode bay gelding Fiumicino van de Kalevallei to return in 37.13 seconds to get the second podium place, while Austrian Gerfried Puck on bay gelding Equitron Ornaat V was third finishing 11 hundredths of a second behind the second place winner.

The winners were crowned by Mohammed Jaber Al-Khayarin, Event Director of Doha International Tour.

The preceding CSI5* - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.1 class was claimed by Italian Emanuele Gaudiano, who excelled on the back of darkbay stallion Vasco 118 to register the best flawless time of 61.45 seconds. South African rider Oliver Lazarus on bay mare Miss Paris was second with a time of 69.08 seconds, while Portuguese Duarte Seabra on bay mare Geniale Star Kervec claimed the third place, clocking a flawless 71.79 seconds.

The winners were crowned by Enas Mohammed, CEO of Zabarjad Jewellery.