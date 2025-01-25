The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces A Strategic Partnership With Escapism

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Florida, United States, January 24th, 2025, Chainwire

January 22, 2025 – Palm Beach, Florida, The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Escapism®, a groundbreaking immersive and interactive experience. The Association will host Escapism Creative Director, David Korins, at a member event in early February 2025.

“We are thrilled to host David Korins, one of the world's premiere immersive and theatrical designers, to speak to our members and share a sneak peek into the next great immersive experience,” stated PBHFA's founder, David S. Goodboy.

David Korins, Escapism Creative Director, commented,“I am thrilled to be creating an experience in South Florida that cuts through global desensitization and noise and invites people to reconnect with their senses and rediscover the joy in all of us through whimsical human connection. At its core, this project is about fostering a deep, personal connection to one's inner joy and creating moments of pure delight. This endeavor represents the pinnacle of my career, a culmination of my passion for crafting transformative experiences.

Bringing this unique vision to South Florida is not just an exciting addition to the local cultural scene -it's an opportunity to ignite meaningful conversations within the community. I eagerly anticipate engaging with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, laying the foundation for what I hope will be a dynamic and strategic partnership. This marks the start of something truly special, and I am excited to see where this collaboration will lead.”

Larry Kaye, Escapism Partner, commented,“We are so pleased to be partnering with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association to bring this exciting immersive experience to South Florida. David Korins is an amazing creative force in the immersive and theatrical world, and it's wonderful that he'll be able to meet with and speak to so many interested members of the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association.”

Jeff Gerst, Escapism Partner, remarked,”We're excited about the prospects of this entertainment landmark in South Florida. We believe it will bring significant economic development to South Florida and generate outstanding returns to its investors.

David Korins is the esteemed CEO and Creative Director of his eponymous New York City-based studio, a powerhouse in the realm of immersive storytelling and design. With over two decades of experience, Korins has captivated hundreds of millions around the globe, collaborating with some of the world's most influential brands, corporations, and individuals to bring their narratives to life through innovative and engaging experiences.

His portfolio spans an impressive range of mediums, from stage to screen, museums to hospitality, and experiential exhibitions to live events. Korins has become a trusted partner for major corporations like Coca-Cola, Disney, Spotify, the NFL, NBA, FIFA, and Universal Music Group, helping them redefine their visions and communicate their stories in compelling ways.

Korins is perhaps best known for his groundbreaking work in immersive experiences, having created the celebrated Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Disney Animation Experience, both have reached audiences around the globe. His theatrical contributions are equally remarkable, with design credits for 25 Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-winning hits Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Beetlejuice: The Musical. His work on Hamilton stands out as the most successful musical of this century, while his contributions to the theatre have earned him four Tony Award nominations and multiple other awards at every level.

Beyond the theatre, Korins has made a significant impact in television, serving as the Production Designer for the 91st and 94th Annual Academy Awards, as well as for Grease: Live!, for which he won an Emmy Award. His set designs have also graced shows like HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Big Brunch starring Dan Levy.

Korins has infused his distinctive vision into the museum sector, crafting multilayered storytelling experiences for renowned institutions such as The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, the Shoah Foundation, and National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum . His longstanding collaboration with Sotheby's has led to innovative exhibitions, including The Duke of Devonshire's Treasures from Chatsworth, while his partnership with Julien's Auctions culminated in the Tony Bennett: A Life Well Lived exhibition at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

With a diverse range of interests, Korins has served as the Designer in Residence for TED's International Conferences, reimagined the iconic Drama Book Shop in Manhattan, and collaborated with musical artists such as Bruno Mars, Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga. His design prowess extends to restaurants, like the Theatre District's legendary Bond 45, and he has been the creative force behind major festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands.

About Escapism:

Escapism is a ticketed, landmark immersive entertainment property – a series of incredible kinetic, interactive experiences, responding to people's increasing desire to have unique and memorable in-person experiences. It takes guests on a wild visual, sonic and physical journey, with experiences for adults and families.

Escapism plans to locate its flagship installation in South Florida. The South Florida installation is intended to be a permanent site – a destination for both tourists and locals alike and is expected to open within the next 18 months.

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association:

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is the leading South Florida trade organization for investors and financial professionals. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF's, foundations, allocators, as well as the world's top service providers, including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms. Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with an original core of five members, the association has exponentially grown to become the voice of the South Florida financial community.

