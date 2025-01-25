Republic Day 2025 Traffic Restrictions: Which Roads Are Closed? Check Alternative Routes And Delhi Metro Timings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy traffic restrictions have been imposed across Delhi in the wake of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26. Here's your full guide on which routes to avoid, metro timings and more:

Republic Day Celebration, Parade Timings and Route:

Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort. Prime Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9:30 an on Sunday.

There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route, the Delhi Traffic said in a statement.

Route of the Parade: Vijay Chowk-Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Taxi

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 5 pm on January 26, 2025, in the Area bound by: Mother Teresa Crescent-Baba Kharak Singh Marg-Ashoka Road Upto R/a Patel Chowk-Sansad Marg Upto Tolstoy Marg-Tolstoy Marg Upto Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Kasturba Gandhi Marg Upto Ferozeshah Road-Ferozeshah Road Upto R/a Mandi House-Bhagwan Dass Roa-Mathura Road- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Humayun Road-APJ Abdul Kalam Marg-Kamal Ata Turk Marg-Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road (Excluding).

Which roads are closed for Republic Day in Delhi?

(1) No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 5 pm hours on January 25 till Parade is over.

No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 10 pm on 25.01.2025 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mam Singh Road till Parade is over.