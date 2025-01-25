PM Modi Holds Meeting With Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Ahead Of Republic Day 2025 Celebrations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: Prime Narendra Modi met with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at Hyderabad House on Saturday, January 25. Subianto is visiting India as the chief guest for the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

The two nations look to strengthen their political, defence and security cooperation during the meeting. An announcement on the BrahMos supersonic missiles, which Indonesia is keen to procure from India, is also expected after the meeting, according to reports.

MoUs are likely to be signed between the two nations. Besides, the 3rd CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines during Subianto's visit.

Earlier in the day, President Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitor's book.

Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita. This is Subianto's first State visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Subianto received ceremonial at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi too. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

Republic Day 2025: India a“very great friend”, says Indonesian President

Subianto said Indonesia considers India a“very great friend” and expressed his commitment to promoting closer cooperation and closer partnership with India, news agency ANI reported.

“I just express my deepest appreciation and the great honour I received today. I have been officially invited to India. Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence , to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade,” he was quoted as saying in the ANI report.