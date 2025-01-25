Air India To Resume Flights To Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: Air India has announced the resumption of direct flights on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route starting March 2, 2025, with five weekly services, after a hiatus of more than six months.

Delhi, a key hub for connections to destinations in East Asia, will now be directly accessible from Israel.

With this return to Ben-Gurion Airport, Air India will become the sole airline offering direct flights between Israel and India.

The Indian national airline suspended operations in Israel after October 7, but recommenced operations relatively quickly compared with other in March 2024.

However, the Iranian attack on Israel the following month led to the cancelation of the company's flights until May when flights were resumed until the escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah in the north in August.

El Al, which halted flights to Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic, had planned to resume the route after Oman gave Israeli carriers permission to fly over its airspace in February 2023, thus shortening the route by several airs. Arkia also planned to introduce direct flights to Sri Lanka, but the outbreak of the war disrupted these plans.

