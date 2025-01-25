Republic Dining Day - Aminia Restaurant Celebrates Republic Day With A Timeless Feast

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This Republic Day, step back in time and savour the rich heritage of India with Aminia – Kolkata's legendary Mughlai restaurant with a 95-year-old legacy. Known for its authentic flavours and timeless recipes, Aminia -The Taste You Love invites you to indulge in a special Republic Day menu that's as vibrant as the tricolor itself.

Guests can indulge in authentic kebab platters - Aminia Tiranga Platter Chicken and Aminia Tiranga Platter Mutton, which are age-old recipes that have been a cornerstone of Indian cuisine since 1929. Adding a festive touch, Aminia has crafted a Tiranga mocktail inspired by the colours of the Indian flag, offering a refreshing and patriotic accompaniment to your meal. While the menu remains rooted in its Mughlai heritage, the newly launched restaurant also features new additions such as Afghani Murgh, BBQ Chops, Mutton Shahi Dum Biryani, and more are set to cater to modern palates, ensuring that every diner finds something to savour. End your feast on a sweet note with Aminia's Special Pudding and Firni, desserts that promise to transport your taste buds to the heart of Kolkata.

Enjoy a Republic Day meal for two at just AED 120 on Sunday, January 26, from 11:30 AM to 11:30 PM. Celebrate the occasion with a feast that blends tradition, history, and flavor, only at Aminia – The Taste You Love located on Zabeel Street, Al Karama, Dubai



For reservations or more information, contact 04 2976449