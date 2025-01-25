Iranian Chargé D'affaires Summoned Over Anti-Azerbaijan Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Seyid Jafar Aghaei Maryan, has been summoned to Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to address concerns over recent developments.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani MFA issued a statement highlighting its protest against a growing campaign in Iranian government-affiliated targeting Azerbaijan and its leadership.

The ministry expressed particular disappointment over the timing of this campaign, which followed the 16th meeting of the "State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation" held in Tehran after a long hiatus. Instead of fostering positive momentum from the meeting, Iran summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador and escalated unfavorable narratives in its media.

Azerbaijan also condemned the failure to apologize for offensive remarks made by Ardabil's Friday Imam, Seyid Hassan Ameli, during a recent meeting. The situation was exacerbated by a campaign defending Ameli and anti-Azerbaijani activities involving other religious figures, including Qazvin's Friday Imam.

The MFA stressed that such actions damage bilateral relations and urged Iran to prevent further provocations.

The Iranian chargé d'affaires expressed regret over these incidents and assured that the concerns would be communicated to Tehran.