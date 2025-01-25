Iranian Chargé D'affaires Summoned Over Anti-Azerbaijan Campaign

Iranian Chargé D'affaires Summoned Over Anti-Azerbaijan Campaign
The Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Seyid Jafar Aghaei
Maryan, has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs (MFA) to address concerns over recent developments.
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani MFA
issued a statement highlighting its protest against a growing
campaign in Iranian government-affiliated media targeting
Azerbaijan and its leadership.
The ministry expressed particular disappointment over the timing
of this campaign, which followed the 16th meeting of the "State
Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation" held
in Tehran after a long hiatus. Instead of fostering positive
momentum from the meeting, Iran summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador
and escalated unfavorable narratives in its media.
Azerbaijan also condemned the failure to apologize for offensive
remarks made by Ardabil's Friday Imam, Seyid Hassan Ameli, during a
recent meeting. The situation was exacerbated by a campaign
defending Ameli and anti-Azerbaijani activities involving other
religious figures, including Qazvin's Friday Imam.
The MFA stressed that such actions damage bilateral relations
and urged Iran to prevent further provocations.
The Iranian chargé d'affaires expressed regret over these
incidents and assured that the concerns would be communicated to
Tehran.
