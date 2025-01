Republic Day Parade 2025: Timing And Schedule Where To Watch, Who's The Chief Guest And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26. The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the of India on 26 January 1950.

Although India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, the Constitution of India did not come into effect until 26 January 1950. With the adoption of the Constitution, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and state.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in its release that this Republic Day Parade 2025 will uniquely blend India's cultural diversity and military prowess, focusing on 75 years of enacting the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

On 26 January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day , check out the details of the parade here:

Republic Day 2025: Defence personnel to be awarded honorary commissions today 76th Republic Day parade: Timings and schedule

The main parade in New Delhi will commence at 10:30 AM on Sunday at Vijay Chowk, proceed along Kartavya Path , pass India Gate, and conclude at the Red Fort.

The ceremony will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft, demonstrating India's aerial capabilities.



The Republic Day celebrations will be widely broadcast and streamed online. Those tuning in from their TV sets can catch the live telecast of the parade on Doordarshan, the official broadcaster.

Coverage begins at around 9:00 AM with the flag-hoisting ceremony by the President of India. Online viewers can livestream the event on Doordarshan National's official YouTube channel.

76th Republic Day parade: When and where to watch