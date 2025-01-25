Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 51: Allu Arjun's Movie Crosses Half Century Mints ₹1230.71 Cr In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 collection Day 51: Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has completed its half century at the box office and has collected massive numbers. The has broken innumerable records ever since its hit the theaters on December 5.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 51

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film's collection on Day 51 stood at ₹0.16 crore. With this, the total earning of Sukumar directorial movie now stands at ₹1230.71 crore net in India.

The film's worldwide collection of the film on Day 51 are not in yet. Sacnilk report stated that by Day 50, the worldwide collection of the film stood over ₹1736 crores gross with ₹1466 crores in India and over 270 crores gross overseas.

According to movie makers on January 6, the movie has crossed the ₹1800 crore mark.“#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X on January 6.

On Tuesday, the I-T department carried out raids at the offices and residences of the producers behind Allu Arjun's film Pushpa-2: The Rule. The raids targeted the properties of Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili, the producers who run Mythri Movie Makers. An anonymous Tollywood trade analyst revealed that Pushpa-2 has earned more than ₹1,800 crore globally and added,“The I-T department might be investigating the financial transactions related to the film, particularly focusing on undisclosed income and potential tax evasion,” as quoted by HT.