National Alliance For Black Business (NABB) Secures Historic USPTO Federal Trademarks

Advancing Booker T. Washington's Legacy of Economic and Unifying Black Businesses Globally

TUSKEGEE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Black Business (NABB)®, co-founded by the National Business League (NBL)®, National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)®, and The World of Mayors (WCM)®, proudly announces the official registration of two groundbreaking trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO): National Alliance for Black Business (U.S. Trademark Registration No. 7616333) and NABB National Alliance for Black Business (U.S. Trademark Registration No. 7606600). These trademarks represent a monumental step in institutionalizing Black economic empowerment and creating a unified platform to advocate for Black businesses globally.

Historical Context and Legacy:

This milestone is a testament to over a century of advocacy for Black economic independence, tracing back to Booker T. Washington's founding of the National Business League in 1900. His vision of self-reliance and economic sovereignty for Black Americans is at the heart of NABB's mission to unify and empower Black businesses in today's global economic landscape.

Key Milestones and Leadership Insights:



Trademark Achievement: The trademarks not only secure legal protections but also symbolize a commitment to a unified Black business narrative.

Leadership Insights:



Dr. Ken L. Harris, NBL President and NABB Co-Founder: "This legal victory is emblematic of our dedication to redefining Black economic empowerment, leveraging historical foundations for future prosperity."



Honorable Johnny Ford, WCM Founder: "These trademarks are a pivot in our global economic strategy, showcasing the strength of unity in advancing Black business interests." Charles H. DeBow III, NBCC President and CEO: "The trademarks affirm our resolve to ensure Black businesses are recognized and integrated into the broader economic system, fostering accountability across sectors."

Past 2024 Accomplishments Leading to the Trademark Approval:





Formation of NABB (2022): A collaborative initiative uniting the NBL, NBCC, and WCM and 100+ to amplify Black economic equity.

NABB Hosted the NBL's 124th National Black Business Conference (2024): A landmark event attended by more than 3,000 participants and delegations from 32 Pan-African countries, with President Joseph Boakai of Liberia as a keynote speaker.

USAID/NABB Partnership (2024): A historic MOU aimed at strengthening trade ties between Black businesses in the U.S. and the Pan-African diaspora.

NBL/NABB Black Supplier Development Program (2024): Generated over $150 million in contracts, demonstrating the success of intentional economic inclusion strategies. USAID/NABB Caribbean Trade Mission (2024): Launched initiatives to expand trade and commerce between Black American businesses and Caribbean nations.

The Road Ahead:

NABB will continue its momentum with the upcoming launch of the Black Business Enterprise (BBE) Certification and Scorecard Program, scheduled for the NBL's 125th Quasquicentennial National Black Business Conference in Atlanta in August 2025. This program will further solidify conference host NABB's role in promoting economic sovereignty and equitable resource distribution for Black businesses worldwide.

About the Co-Founders:



NABB: A nonprofit federation of Black business and professional organizations dedicated to Black business advocacy, representing interests across the U.S. and the Pan-African diaspora. Visit .

NBL: The oldest Black business trade association, founded by Booker T. Washington, advocating for economic equity since 1900 and owner of NABB. Visit .

NBCC: A leading advocate for Black economic empowerment since 1993, with extensive chapter networks across the U.S. and globally. Visit . WCM: Founded by Honorable Johnny Ford, WCM facilitates global mayoral collaboration for economic and cultural development. Visit .

Media Contact:

Minehaha Forman, MBA

Email: [email protected

Phone: +1-510-220-0759

SOURCE The National Business League

