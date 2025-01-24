Dentzz Dental Reports Serving Over 100,000 Patients Worldwide, Highlighting Dental Tourism Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







MUMBAI, India, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentzz Dental, a leading provider of advanced care, has announced that it has served over 100,000 patients worldwide since its founding in 2006. With over 30,000 patients from Australia alone, this milestone highlights the growing appeal of dental for Australians seeking affordable, high-quality dental care abroad.

Rising healthcare costs in Australia have led many individuals to explore alternatives overseas. Dentzz Dental has become a popular destination for Australian patients, offering advanced treatments such as dental implants, full-mouth reconstructions, and smile makeovers at significantly lower costs. These procedures, which can be prohibitively expensive in Australia, are available at Dentzz for approximately 40% of the cost, even after accounting for travel and accommodation expenses.

“Australia has always been one of our key markets, with thousands of patients choosing us for their dental care needs,” said Shantanu Jaradi, CEO of Dentzz Dental.“We are proud to provide high-quality treatments that address complex dental issues and fit within their budgets.”

Australians over the age of 50, a demographic often requiring advanced dental procedures, represent a large portion of the clinic's clientele. For these patients, Dentzz's services restore functionality and aesthetics, enabling them to enjoy their favourite foods and regain confidence in their smiles.

“Our goal is to ensure that patients from Australia and beyond can access advanced dental care without the financial burden they face in their home countries,” Jaradi explained.“By combining affordability with state-of-the-art facilities, we create a seamless and supportive experience for every patient.”

Dentzz's clinics in Mumbai, Dubai, and Delhi are equipped with advanced technology, including 3D CT scans, Digital Smile Design, and CEREC one-visit crowns. These tools allow the clinic to complete even complex cases efficiently, often within 10 to 12 days, making it ideal for international patients with limited time.

The dental team at Dentzz includes specialists with international training in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. This ensures that patients receive care aligned with global standards, fostering trust and satisfaction.

Dental tourism is increasingly popular among Australians, with many turning to overseas clinics for significant savings on advanced procedures. Dentzz has catered to this demand by offering transparent pricing, pre-treatment consultations, and robust aftercare services to support patients once they return home.

“Patients from Australia often tell us how transformative their experience with Dentzz has been,” Jaradi added.“Not just in terms of their smiles, but in how it has positively impacted their confidence and quality of life.”

As dental tourism continues to grow, Dentzz remains committed to expanding its services and meeting the needs of Australian patients. With plans to broaden its presence beyond India and the UAE, the company aims to make advanced dental care accessible to even more individuals globally.

