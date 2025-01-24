'Canada Is Not For Sale' Hats Go Viral After Donald Trump Vows To Make Country 51St US State

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A hat reading 'Canada is Not for Sale' went after US President Donald threatened to make Canada the 51st US state. These hats first gained buzz when Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore them during a meeting with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau.

Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He once said he will use "economic force" and not“military force” to acquire Canada.

The new US president's belligerent approach gave one entrepreneur an idea.

Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, made a hat emblazoned with "Canada is Not for Sale" in response to Trump's tariff threats and suggestions that Canada become the 51st US state, Reuters reported.

The hats gained attention after Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa last week to discuss Trump's vow to impose tariffs on imports from Canada.

According to Mooney, tens of thousands of hats have been ordered online since then.

Mooney told Reuters he designed the hats as a creative rebuttal to President Trump's rhetoric, aiming to cut through political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

"It's an opportunity to bring people together from all of civil society, regardless of political persuasion," Mooney said.

Mooney said that he and his business partner designed the hats after seeing one of Ford's recent interviews on Fox News. The host urged the premier to consider annexation, suggesting it would be a "privilege" for Canada to merge with the US.