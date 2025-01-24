Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Announces New Congressional Board Member Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is pleased to announce the election of Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY) to its Board of Directors. The CHLI Board of Directors comprises Members of alongside executive leadership from Fortune 500 corporations, national trade associations, and small businesses. This esteemed body of leaders contributes their collective expertise, time, and resources to further CHLI's vision of advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought by preparing, connecting, and honoring current and future leaders.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis is serving her third term representing New York's 11th Congressional District and is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. She was the recipient of the 2024 CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to public service and her dedication to advancing opportunities for future leaders. Her mother was born in Cuba and emigrated to the United States in 1959. As the daughter of immigrants and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, her leadership and commitment to the Hispanic community ensure CHLI's continued advocacy for economic progress and social responsibility.

"We are honored to have Congresswoman Malliotakis (NY) join CHLI's distinguished Board of Directors. As a respected voice in the House of Representatives, she will significantly enhance CHLI's mission of developing future leaders and advancing thoughtful policy solutions through bipartisan dialogue," said CHLI Chairwoman, The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

ABOUT CHLI:

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by former Members of Congress to advance economic prosperity with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. CHLI is dedicated to advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought and fostering a broad awareness of the heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides, [email protected]

