MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale Named On List Of SIA's 2025 Staffing 100 North America

Staffing Analysts (SIA) has revealed its Staffing 100 North America list, honoring MPLT Healthcare's CEO, Liz Hale.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has revealed its Staffing 100 North America list, honoring MPLT Healthcare's CEO, Liz Hale. Now in its 14th year, this annual list shines a spotlight on influential leaders making impressive strides in the world of staffing. Executives honored on this list have risen above the obstacles many companies faced in 2024 and have made significant strides toward advancing the industry.Under Liz Hale's leadership, MPLT Healthcare has consistently ranked among the top locum tenens staffing firms by SIA, earning recognition for its rapid growth and significant contributions to the healthcare staffing sector. Her strategic vision has driven the company's expansion, strengthened service lines to meet client needs, and positioned MPLT Healthcare as a trusted leader in the industry. These achievements reflect Hale's commitment to innovation and excellence, solidifying the company's standing as a key player in healthcare staffing.“The staffing industry faced one of its most challenging years in 2024, and it's in times like these that great leadership stands out,” said SIA President Ursula Williams.“The executives recognized in this year's Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America lists have demonstrated extraordinary vision, resilience and adaptability. Their leadership has not only guided their organizations through uncertainty but also helped shape our industry's future. We're proud to celebrate our 2025 honorees for their achievements, contributions, and perseverance.”The 2025 Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America lists are available online and will appear in the January/February 2025 issue of Staffing Industry Review. SIA will recognize all honorees during its upcoming Executive Forum North America taking place March 10-13 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.About Liz HaleLiz Hale is the CEO of MPLT Healthcare, where she directs the company's business development, sales operations, organizational strategy, and internal talent acquisition. With over 30 years of staffing experience, she has been a transformative leader, driving both organizational growth and fostering a diverse, inclusive leadership team.In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, Ms. Hale serves as the President-Elect of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations(NALTO) and chairs the organization's Credentialing Committee. Her involvement with NALTOallows her to guide the temporary healthcare staffing industry in developing sound business practices, enforcing ethical standards, and providing resources that help staffing agencies across the country succeed.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

