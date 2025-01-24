Weishaupt Triumphs In CSI5* Jump-Off At Doha Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The gripping action of the third round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 continued on Friday at the Longines outdoor and indoor arenas of Al Shaqab - with 6 different rounds for the CSI1*, three-star, and five-star categories in addition to a Future Riders' 80cm class taking place with the participation of more than 350 riders.

The CSI5* - jump off - 1.50m class produced exciting tussle with nine riders making it to the jump off as Germany's Philipp Weishaupt, riding bay stallion Karaldo, held nerves to produce a flawless finish in 36.73 seconds to take the top spot.

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly continued his good form as he rode bay gelding Fiumicino van de Kalevallei in 37.13 seconds to get the second place, while Austrian Gerfried Puck on bay gelding Equitron Ornaat V was third, finishing 11 hundredths of a second behind Alsharbatly. The winners were crowned by Mohammed Jaber al-Khayarin, Event Director of Doha International Tour.

The preceding CSI5* - Faults & Time - 1.45m class was claimed by Italian Emanuele Gaudiano, who excelled on the back of darkbay stallion Vasco 118 to register the best time of 61.45 seconds. South Africa's Oliver Lazarus on bay mare Miss Paris was second with a time of 69.08 seconds, while Portugal's Duarte Seabra on bay mare Geniale Star Kervec claimed the third place, clocking a flawless 71.79 seconds. The winners were crowned by Enas Mohammed, CEO of Zabarjad Jewellery.

The CSI3* - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - GP Qualifier - class was bagged by Frenchman Antoine Ermann, who with bay gelding Odin Van 'T Hanegoor, returned a flawless top routine in 60.96 seconds. Finishing in second was Italian Roberto Previtali on a chestnut stallion Qashquai SB in 61.67 seconds, while Ellen Whitaker of Great Britain was third in 63.51 seconds on bay stallion Quainton X-Rated. The winners were honoured by Hamza al-Kuwari, Member of the Organising Committee of Doha Tour.

The CSI3* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.35m - class saw Saudi rider Khaled Almobty show his mettle on chestnut mare Mary Ann 12 with a time of 35.93 seconds to win the top place. Weishaupt on chestnut gelding Poivre Bleu du Gibet settled for second clocking 36.14 seconds, while Qatar's Hussain Said Haidan, riding chestnut gelding Viahipi d'Auzay came in third with a flawless time of 36.28 seconds. The winners were honoured by Ali bin Yousef al-Rumaihi, Member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Equestrian Federation.

Qatar riders put up impressive performances in the National Competition - Optimum Time – 0.8m class as Abdullah Mohammad al-Marri on his mount Faradiba claimed the top podium place with a flawless round in 59.91 seconds, 0.09 seconds behind the ideal time. He was followed by Alwaleed Fahad Alal-Ibrahim on Molga in second place, 0.27 seconds behind the ideal time. Hassan Ali Almarhoon on Anyway II finished third, 0.38 seconds behind the ideal time.

Saud al-Rumaihi, Member, Organising Committee of Doha Tour, honoured the podium winners with their prizes.

In the international CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.10m class, Saudi rider Mohammed al-Dhalaan excelled on Sarina Del Valle to claim the top spot with a flawless routine in best time of 55.15 seconds. His compatriot Abdulmohsen Alshammari, riding Kingston, finished as runner-up clocking 56.88 seconds, while Qatar's Ibrahim Khalid al-Kuwari, astride Fallon Nevada Vd Bernse Hoeve, claimed the third podium place with a time of 57.11 seconds. The winners were crowned by Abdullah al-Qashouti, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Doha International Tour.

Also excelling in the CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m - class was Qatar's Suhaim Hamad al-Yafei on Gamin Raye to claim the top podium place of the category with a flawless ride with a best time of 58.35 seconds. Saudi rider Bader Alfard on Top Gun 90 finished second clocking 58.48 seconds, while his compatriot Khaled Alhady astride Doremi du Flot Z Khalid Al Hadi ended up in third place with a time of 58.54 seconds. The winners were awarded with their prizes by Hamza al-Kuwari, Member of the Organising Committee.

