Israel Continues Assault On Jenin For Fourth Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces continued their assault on the city and refugee camp of Jenin in occupied West for the fourth consecutive day, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinians, numerous injuries and arrests, and widespread destruction of infrastructure and property.

Jenin Deputy Governor Mansour al-Saadi told reporters that occupation forces have blocked all four entrances to the city and camp with dirt barriers, preventing movement in and out. He warned of difficulties faced by patients and medical staff at Jenin Hospital due to power cuts and shortages caused by the ongoing Israeli attack.

Al-Saadi confirmed that air strikes and raids are ongoing, and that hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the camp.

In another report, local sources told Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that the Israeli forces set fire to homes in Jenin camp and blocked civil defence teams from reaching the area to put out the flames.

Occupation forces also imposed a curfew on Palestinians inside the camp, forcing hundreds of families to abandon their homes at gunpoint. Only one route was left open, forcing them to pass through eye and facial recognition cameras.

Five Palestinians were wounded last night by gunfire from Israeli forces as raids continued.

Electricity has been cut off to Jenin camp and surrounding areas, causing power outages at Jenin Government Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital, while crews from the local electricity company were blocked from repairing network.

On Tuesday, Israel launched a large-scale assault on the city and camp of Jenin, which has so far claimed the lives of 12 Palestinians, left 40 others injured, displaced nearly 2,000 people to nearby villages, and caused extensive damage to city's infrastructure, according to official Palestinian sources.

Meanwhile, the UN voiced serious concerns Friday over the Israeli military's use of force during its raid this week in the West Bank, including methods "developed for war fighting".

"We are deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank," UN human rights office spokesman Thameen al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva.

"The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.

"This includes multiple airstrikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety."

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called for Israel to adopt and enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms.

Kheetan said that following the Gaza ceasefire announcement, Israeli settlers in the West Bank had been "attacking Palestinian villages and stoning vehicles", with houses and cars torched.

"We are also concerned by repeated comments from some Israeli officials about plans to expand settlements further still, in a fresh breach of international law. We recall again that the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into territories it occupies also amounts to a war crime," he said.

"We call for an immediate end to the violence in the West Bank. We also call on all parties, including third States with influence, to do everything in their power to ensure peace is achieved in the region."

