Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Gets His 1St Hit In Years As Film Opens In Double-Digit

Sky Force Collection Day 1 : Sky Force has been a saving grace for Akshay Kumar, marking his best movie premiere in years. The opened to double-digit collections, contrasting his string of box office flops in the previous year.

Akshay Kumar's last hit movie was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, released in 2021.

According to tracker Sacnilk, the double-digit opening has largely been fueled by the highly discounted ticket prices, an uncommon strategy for attracting audiences to cinemas.

| Sky Force BO collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film flies high, earns THIS much

The Republic Day weekend release minted ₹11.25 crore (net) on its opening day, banking on the strategy of massive discounts.

The film's earnings are expected to increase by the weekend as prices will continue to be low throughout and will be propelled by Saturday, followed by Republic Day Sunday.

About Sky Force

The Sky Force movie revolves around India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

| Sky Force hit or another flop? Akshay Kumar's movie's advance booking for Day 1 Sky Force Budget

According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of ₹160 crore.

Sky Force vs Fighter

Since its trailer launch, the Akshay Kumar movie has been compared with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone . Fighter, also released around Republic Day, had netted ₹22.5 crore on its release day.

Fighter was declared a“Hit” after collecting ₹358.83 worldwide. The movie was made with a massive budget of ₹250 crore, contracting to Sky Force's ₹160 crore budget.