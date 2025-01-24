Indoor Ag-Con Announces Five Educational Tracks For 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NV (January 24, 2025) – Indoor Ag-Con, the largest show dedicated to controlled environment agriculture, greenhouse and vertical farming, is excited to unveil its comprehensive lineup of educational tracks for its upcoming 2025 at the Westgate Las Vegas March 11-12, 2025. This year's program is designed to offer in-depth insights and practical knowledge across the entire spectrum of CEA, appealing to growers, business leaders, and industry innovators alike. Recognized as a major global platform for influential thought leaders from diverse backgrounds, Indoor Ag-Con's all-star lineup of speakers hail from farms, universities, associations, industry supplier operations and more.The comprehensive educational program will feature pre-show Food Safety workshops on March 10 followed by the full show line-up, including five comprehensive tracks, live theater presentations on the show floor Expo Theater and two headliner keynotes to be announced soon. Track sessions include:Technical Grower TrackThis track delves into the cutting-edge techniques and technologies that drive modern indoor cultivation. From nutrient management to lighting optimization, attendees will gain actionable strategies to enhance crop yields, improve resource efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality. Sessions include:“Mastering Integrated Pest Management: Best Practices for CEA Success”,“Water Wise: Maximizing Water Quality for Optimal Yields”,“Seeds to Success: Maximizing Yield from the Ground Up”,“Illuminating Success: Creating the Best Light Recipe for Your Crops” and“Nutrient Know-How: Optimizing Your Fertilizer Regimen”.Planning and Operations TrackFocused on the business side of CEA, the Planning and Operations track helps attendees streamline workflows, scale their operations, and navigate regulatory frameworks. Experts will share their experiences in creating sustainable supply chains, managing costs and resources, and implementing best practices that ensure long-term success. Key sessions include:“Waste to Watt: Innovative Energy Solutions in CEA”,“Post Harvest Success: Mastering CEA Distribution Channels”,”Road to Profitability in CEA: Navigating Products, Buyers, and Distribution Channels”,“Packaging the Future: Sustainable Solutions in CEA Shipping & Retail Packaging” and“Berry Profitable: Strategies for High-Yield Berry Production in CEA”.Trends TrackThe Trends track offers a forward-looking perspective on the future of indoor farming. Participants will explore emerging market opportunities, the impact of shifting consumer preferences, and the latest advancements in technology including automation and AI. This track is essential for those looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Key sessions include:“”Harvest to Hospitality: Bridging CEA with the Service Industry”, AI, Robotics, and IoT: Sowing the Seeds of Technological Transformation in CEA”,“Trends in Canada: Insights from Leading CEA Growers Across the Nation,” Expanding Horizons: Emerging Crops in Controlled Environment Agriculture and“Funding Growth: Navigating Investments in CEA”.Cannabis TrackBack by popular demand since launching in 2024, the Cannabis track provides targeted insights into cultivation practices, product development, and compliance challenges specific to this high-value sector. Experts will address the unique considerations of cannabis production, from genetics and growing methods to packaging and branding. Key sessions include:“The State of the Industry and Future Prospects | Cannabis Crossroads”,“Precision Growth: Crop Steering Techniques in Cannabis Cultivation”“Genetic Frontiers: Innovating Cannabis Breeding in CEA”,“Intra-Canopy vs. Sub-Canopy Lighting: Enhancing Cannabis Cultivation with Advanced Lighting Strategies” and“Crafting Excellence: Ensuring Product Integrity in Cannabis Cultivation”.International Sprout Growers Association 33rd Annual Convention TrackThe International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold its 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con. Partnering with the International Sprout Growers Association, this special track highlights a comprehensive platform for exploring the latest advancements, trends, and research in sprout production. With a focus on both practical applications and forward-looking strategies, the ISGA Convention Track serves as a vital resource for those committed to excellence in the sprout industry. Key sessions include:“Sprouts Through the Ages”,“The Superfood of Tomorrow: How Sprouts Can Revolutionize Global Nutrition – for Humans and Animals Alike”,“Seeds of Change: The Future of Seed Production for Sprouting and Human Consumption”,“The International Sprout Growers Association: Cultivating the Future of Sprouts”, and“Revolutionizing Food Safety: Lessons from the Sprout Industry".“Indoor Ag-Con 2025 offers an unparalleled experience for learning, networking, and collaboration,” said Brian Sullivan, Indoor Ag-Con.“Our goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape and contribute to the future of food production.”In addition to unrivaled education, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the largest expo floor in the show's 12-year history and to network at daily luncheons, breakouts, opening day cocktail reception, and more.For more information on the 2025 schedule, please visit .ABOUT:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit

