Japan Intends Work On Global Nuclear Disarmament Together With United States
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese government is intensifying its efforts to achieve a
world without nuclear weapons, in close cooperation with the United
States, Azernews reports.
This was stated by Yoshimasa Hayashi, Secretary General of the
Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, while commenting on former President
Donald Trump's remarks about the possibility of reducing the
nuclear arsenals of Russia, the United States, and China.
"We are aware of President Trump's statements on this topic. We
have always considered initiatives on arms control and disarmament
important, particularly with the involvement of the United States,
Russia, and China," Hayashi said. He emphasized that Japan, for its
part, will continue to strengthen its own initiatives aimed at
achieving a world free of nuclear weapons, "in close cooperation
with the United States."
Japan's stance on nuclear disarmament is deeply rooted in its
history as the only nation to have experienced atomic bombings
during World War II. The country remains a vocal advocate for
nuclear disarmament on the global stage, with its government
pushing for multilateral talks on arms control. While Japan has
traditionally relied on the U.S. nuclear umbrella for its security,
its increasing emphasis on disarmament initiatives reflects the
growing global concerns about nuclear proliferation, especially in
the face of rising tensions between major powers like the U.S.,
Russia, and China.
