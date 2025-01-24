Japan Intends Work On Global Nuclear Disarmament Together With United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese is intensifying its efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons, in close cooperation with the United States, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Yoshimasa Hayashi, Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, while commenting on former President Donald Trump's remarks about the possibility of reducing the nuclear arsenals of Russia, the United States, and China.

"We are aware of President Trump's statements on this topic. We have always considered initiatives on arms control and disarmament important, particularly with the involvement of the United States, Russia, and China," Hayashi said. He emphasized that Japan, for its part, will continue to strengthen its own initiatives aimed at achieving a world free of nuclear weapons, "in close cooperation with the United States."

Japan's stance on nuclear disarmament is deeply rooted in its history as the only nation to have experienced atomic bombings during World War II. The country remains a vocal advocate for nuclear disarmament on the global stage, with its government pushing for multilateral talks on arms control. While Japan has traditionally relied on the U.S. nuclear umbrella for its security, its increasing emphasis on disarmament initiatives reflects the growing global concerns about nuclear proliferation, especially in the face of rising tensions between major powers like the U.S., Russia, and China.