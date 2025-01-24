Britain Signs Contract With Rolls-Royce To Build Reactors For Submarines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The British government has signed an $11 billion contract with
Rolls-Royce to build nuclear reactors for submarines as part of its
submarine fleet modernization program, Azernews
reports.
The Unity deal provides for the "design, manufacture, and
support of nuclear reactors" for the United Kingdom's
submarines.
This new contract with Rolls-Royce, as noted in London, is
expected to enhance the United Kingdom's security and further
strengthen the partnership within the AUKUS alliance, which was
established in 2021 and consists of the United States, the United
Kingdom, and Australia.
Under this partnership, military cooperation is planned in two
main areas. The first involves providing Australia with a fleet of
nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs). The UK plans to begin building a
series of SSN-AUKUS submarines, which will eventually be adopted by
both British and Australian navies. British companies BAE Systems
and Rolls-Royce will collaborate with Australian shipbuilder ASC
Pty Ltd to build these submarines.
After 2030, the construction of these submarines will shift to
Australia, with the first submarine set to be delivered in the
early 2040s. In the meantime, Australia will bolster its submarine
fleet with three Virginia-class submarines purchased from the
United States.
The second area of cooperation involves the joint development of
military technologies across eight critical sectors, including
underwater systems, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence
and autonomous systems, cybersecurity and electronic warfare,
hypersonic aircraft and interception systems, as well as
innovations in information exchange technologies.
This deal highlights the growing defense collaboration between
the AUKUS nations, signaling a strong shift in global military
alliances in response to rising geopolitical tensions in the
Indo-Pacific region. The AUKUS partnership, aimed at countering
China's growing military presence, particularly in the South China
Sea, will not only reshape the region's naval capabilities but also
push forward technological advancements in areas like AI and
hypersonic weapons. For Rolls-Royce, this contract is a major win,
reinforcing its position as a leader in defense technology,
particularly in the nuclear propulsion sector. Furthermore, the
strategic importance of the Unity deal may have long-term
implications for the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and the
development of cutting-edge military technology.
MENAFN24012025000195011045ID1109127121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.