Geode Health Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2025, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

Geode Health has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 17th annual Employees' Choice Awards, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2025.

- Gaurav Bhattacharyya, Founder and CEO, Geode HealthOAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Geode Health has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 17th annual Employees' Choice Awards, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2025. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are determined by employee feedback. Employees voluntarily submit anonymous reviews on Glassdoor, providing insights into their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.“We founded Geode with the simple - yet radical - idea that we should care for our team with the same passion we have for our patients,” said Gaurav Bhattacharyya, Founder and CEO of Geode Health.“Being the destination of choice for top clinical and administrative talent brings us closer to our mission of 'Transforming Mental Healthcare.' Receiving this honor within just three years of opening our doors is incredibly fulfilling and a testament to the intentional effort we've put into making Geode a great place to work.”About the Glassdoor Employees' Choice AwardsWhen employees review their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their reasons for working at the company, provide feedback on areas for improvement, and offer advice to management. Additionally, employees rate their satisfaction with key workplace attributes, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, and work-life balance. Employees are also asked if they would recommend the company to a friend and whether they believe the business outlook is positive, negative, or neutral.Personal Perspectives from Geode Health Employees"Mental health has always been a passion of mine, and I believe it's important to break the stigmas and barriers surrounding mental health support," shared Katelynn Reyes, Therapist at Geode Health.“What drew me to Geode was their commitment to helping individuals navigate the mental health system with an interdisciplinary and holistic approach. After 10 years in the field, I've been with Geode Health for a year now, and it's rare to find an employer that cares for patients with such a high level of dedication. I'm proud to work here.”An anonymous review of Geode featured on the winner's list states,“Leadership team is receptive to proposals for change [and] process improvement. Very responsive operations team and IT support.”In addition to employee feedback, Geode has an impressive track record of patient outcomes. By month 4 of treatment, *75% of patients showed significant improvements in their PHQ9 and GAD7, which are standardized screening tools used in mental health to assess and monitor symptoms of depression and anxiety, respectively.Another Glassdoor review demonstrates the company's dedication to patient care:“...the entire team shares a genuine passion for patient care, creating a workplace culture that is both compassionate and dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those they serve.”Award Selection ProcessEmployees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work in 2025 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm. This algorithm considers the quantity, quality, and consistency of company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023, and October 16, 2024. To be eligible for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have fewer than 1,000 employees and at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes.Please visit the Glassdoor website for more information about Glassdoor's awards methodology.*Clinical improvement based on internal data collection at the time of this release. Past results do not represent future clinical performance.

