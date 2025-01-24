Emily Oster's Parentdata Launches 2025 Edition Of Weekly Pregnancy Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentData , the data-driven guide through pregnancy, parenthood, and beyond, has announced the relaunch of PregnantData : a newsletter offering expectant parents a weekly evidence-based pregnancy guide. Authored by economist and New York Times best-selling author of Expecting Better, Cribsheet, The Family Firm, and The Unexpected, Emily Oster, PregnantData delivers personalized, data-driven information based on readers' due dates.

The 2025 edition of PregnantData features expanded research and dives into new topics, including guidance for prenatal doctor's appointments and insights on anatomy scans, pregnancy nausea, timing of labor, and what to drink and eat during pregnancy. Subscribers will receive weekly emails tailored to their specific stage of pregnancy.

"My hope is that PregnantData translates complex scientific research into accessible guidance for expectant parents," said ParentData CEO Emily Oster. "This 2025 update continues our commitment to helping parents make informed decisions based on reliable data."

ParentData started as a weekly newsletter in 2020 and has since grown into a content platform with over 250,000 subscribers. Subscribers to PregnantData are able to access over 1,100 data-driven articles on ParentData, covering everything from prenatal vitamins to preparing for maternity leave and child care. The re-launch of PregnantData connects directly to ParentData's mission to create the most informed generation of parents by providing high-quality data that they can trust, equipping them with the information they need to make choices that work best for their unique circumstances.

PregnantData is available through a paid subscription, with a two-week free trial for new subscribers. Current subscribers will automatically receive the 2025 updates. Gift subscriptions are also available. Sign up now at parentdata/pregnantdata.

About ParentData:

ParentData, founded by Emily Oster, provides evidence-based information to help readers make informed decisions throughout their pregnancy and parenting journey.

About Emily Oster:

Emily Oster is on a mission to empower parents by providing the data and tools they need to make confident decisions.

After getting a PhD in Economics from Harvard, Emily went on to pursue research in health economics and now works as a Professor of Economics at Brown University.

As a mom of two, she was inspired by her own pregnancy and the lack of clear information to guide her decisions, from prenatal testing to induction. She decided to use her economics background to review and analyze the data on pregnancy and parenting, and write a book to help other parents navigate these topics.

In addition to being a professor, Emily is the founder and CEO of ParentData, a data-driven guide to pregnancy, parenting, and beyond. ParentData now has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, along with a strong social media community. Emily is also a New York Times best-selling author, whose books include Expecting Better, Cribsheet, The Family Firm, and The Unexpected.

She lives in Providence, Rhode Island with her husband and two children.

