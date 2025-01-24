(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Creative Solutions Inc. Achieves Prestigious CMMI Level 3 Appraisal for Services and Development

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Creative Solutions, Inc., along with its subsidiaries CCS Global Tech and Helm360 , proudly announces its latest milestone: a successful appraisal for ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 in both the Services and Development modules. This achievement underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to quality, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. The appraisal, conducted by "Intercontinental Systemcert" is officially documented on the CMMI Institute's website.CMMI Level 3 certification is a globally recognized standard that signifies robust and standardized processes across the organization. With this achievement, CCS Global Tech reinforces its ability to implement efficient processes that drive exceptional results. The appraisal process demonstrated the company's streamlined workflows, consistent project delivery, and focus on customer satisfaction, highlighting its reputation as a trusted partner across the industry.This appraisal reflects CCS' dedication to achieving operational excellence and delivering exceptional services. The organization's alignment with CMMI practices further reinforces its established strengths and ensures consistent quality in the following areas:Process Efficiency and Consistency: CCS has continuously optimized its workflows to maintain high efficiency and minimize process variations, enabling consistent and reliable project outcomes.Quality Management Excellence: CCS ensures reducing the likelihood of defects and ensuring superior results in every project through thorough quality assurance and monitoring practices.Customer-Centric Focus: CCS' services are closely aligned with client expectations, driven to client satisfaction, and built for long-term relationships by following client requirements closely and establishing communication channels for frequent feedback.Proactive Risk Management: CCS employs advanced strategies for identifying and mitigating risks, which contribute to more streamlined project execution and significantly lower occurrences of delays or issues.Timely and Efficient Project Delivery: CCS achieves timely and efficient project delivery by leveraging meticulous planning, optimized resource allocation, and a proactive approach to change management. These practices enable CCS to anticipate challenges, streamline workflows, and adapt seamlessly to evolving project requirements.Collaborative Excellence Driving CMMISuccessCCS' core entities were crucial in achieving this significant milestone. CCS Global Tech leverages advanced data engineering, cloud technologies, and business intelligence to empower clients with scalable insights and strategies. This commitment to innovation ensures seamless alignment with client objectives and operational excellence.Helm360 combines advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and software solutions to address the complex needs of the legal sector and exemplify innovation tailored to industry challenges.Together, these entities not only implemented but also upheld CMMI standards with rigor and precision. Their collaborative efforts underscore CCS' leadership in delivering superior quality and driving impactful innovation across diverse industries."Achieving CMMI Level 3 is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. This milestone not only highlights our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality of services to our clients. As we continue on this journey, we will conduct annual internal audits to ensure alignment with CMMI guidelines and uphold our standards of excellence," said Raminder Singh, Founder & Group CEO."Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process. We commend California Creative Solutions Inc. and its subsidiaries CCS Global Tech and Helm360 on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization," says Ron Lear, VP, Frameworks and Models at ISACA.CCS encourages stakeholders and customers to verify this accomplishment through the official CMMI Institute PARS directory: .About California Creative Solutions Inc.California Creative Solutions is a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech, Helm360, and CCS Learning Academy , under one cohesive brand. Together, they offer a diverse portfolio of services in Information Technology, U.S. Government technology staffing, and Technology Learning Solutions.About CCS Global TechFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Poway, California, CCS Global Tech has become a leader in IT solutions, with expertise in IT & Non-IT Staff Augmentation services and Data Solutions such as Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Data Migration and many more. With a global presence in five locations-United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and India-CCS employs over 700 professionals dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results to government and commercial clients.CCS Global Tech has received numerous accolades, such as the Best of Texas Award for the CapMetro Digital Transformation, recognition as one of the Top 100 Asian Pacific American-Owned Businesses by DiversityBusiness, and inclusion in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the United States. These achievements reflect CCS's unwavering dedication to excellence and its commitment to empowering organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit .About Helm360Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of industry experience, specializing in supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp.As a global force in the industry, Helm360 has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our H360 Automate solution).Demonstrating Helm360's experience in legal technology advancements, Helm360 has developed Termi, an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems, enabling lawyers to interact with these systems seamlessly through natural language processing (NLP). For more information, please visit .About ISACAISACA ( ) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training, and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world.ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 180,000+ members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy, and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225+ chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for under-sourced and underrepresented populations.

