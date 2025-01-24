Blood Warmers Market Growth Prospects Predicted To Reach US$ 1,114.36 Million With 8.3% CAGR From 2025 To 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Warmers Market

Factors such as hypothermia prohibition and a growing aggregate of surgical mediation a prominent factor driving the blood warmers market

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The blood warmers market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The blood warmers market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 1,114.36 million by 2034. It was valued at USD 459.44 million in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2034.What are Blood Warmers?A blood warmer is an important medical gadget that warms blood and alternate fluid to an appropriate temperature prior to application. Blood warming is an important practice in the course of transfusion particularly in cases needing speedy transfusion rates or when tackling already hypothermic patients and sparse conditions such as cold agglutinins.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01Prior to transfusion, it is important to warm blood to the body's physiological temperature to prevent post-transfusion intricacies. This procedure is important during surgeries and exigency situations to prohibit hypothermia and hemolysis. The important part in the mediations by sanctioning that fluids permeated in the patients are at body temperature thus sustaining normothermia is impacting the blood warmers market growth favourably.Who Makes Blood Warmers?The aggressive topography of blood blood-warmers industry highlights global figureheads and regional contenders struggling to acquire market share through invention, tactical associations, and regional augmentation. The firms influence their roust R&D potential and wide dissemination frameworks to provide progressive blood-warming technologies for usage in military, exigency, and clinical establishments.Here are some of the leading players in the blood warmers market:.Belmont Medical.Gentherm Medical.ICU Medical.Stryker Corporation.Kimberly-Clark.Mennen Medical.Smith's Medical.Life WarmerSome of the latest developments in the market are:.In May 2022, Life Warmer instigated the Quantum Blood and Fluid Warming System, rendering a notable progression in the market..In January 2022, ICU Medical Inc. declared the accession of Smiths Medical, Inc., augmenting its gamut of commodities to involve syringes, ambulatory infusion gadgets, vascular access solutions, and important care instruments.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?Rise in Crucial Therapies: The market demand is surging due to crucial therapies such as ongoing renal substitution and dialysis. These therapies are important for patients with renal collapse or undertaking organ transplantation, causing the escalating requirement for dependable blood-warming solutions.Surge in Military Surroundings: The demand for blood warmers is escalating in both military and ambulatory surroundings because of their important part in offering speedy and productive cures. In military ambiances where speedy mediations are important, blood warmers sanction blood commodities are obtainable at maximum temperatures for transfusions reinforcing regenerative measures in exigencies. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on blood warmers market sales.Growing Trauma Cases: The aggregate of trauma cases globally is escalating and is anticipated to keep on rising ahead. This is notable committing to market trend, as trauma is a spearheading cause of death worldwide, particularly among young adults.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest blood warmers market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the amalgamation of technological progressions, sizeable government funding, and the growing demand for military and exigency services.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the extensively grown patient population and a growing demand for progressive, economical healthcare solutions.How is Market Segmentation Done?By Product Outlook.Portable Blood/IV Warmer Device.Non-portable Blood/IV WarmersBy Application Outlook.Surgery.Acute Care.New Born Care.Homecare.OthersBy End Use Outlook.Hospitals/Clinics.Ambulatory Services.Defense Forces.Rescue ForcesBy Region Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the blood warmers market?The market size was valued at USD 459.44 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,114.36 million by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the blood warmers market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which product type dominated the market?Non-portable blood warmers dominated the product type in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Browse More Research Reports:Equine Healthcare Market:Hypnotherapy Market:Immunoassay Market:Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market:Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.