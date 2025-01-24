Key Tronic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date

Key Tronic will host a call to discuss its results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on February 4, 2025. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at under“Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 2254355). A replay will be available at under“Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: .

