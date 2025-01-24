Eneura's SAVI Dual Stms Neuromodulation Treatment Added To Recon Supply's Federal Supply Schedule Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eNeura Inc., a leading innovator in migraine treatment, has achieved a significant milestone with the inclusion of its flagship product, the SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation , in Recon Supply's Schedule (FSS) contract . This strategic partnership expands access to advanced, non-invasive migraine treatment for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and other federal healthcare beneficiaries.

The SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy that utilizes Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to provide safe and effective treatment for both acute migraines and migraine prevention . As the first and only portable, patient-controlled TMS treatment, it offers a medication-free alternative for individuals seeking relief from debilitating migraines.

"We are thrilled that the SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment is now available through Recon Supply's FSS contract," said Teresa Kazaros, Chief Operating Officer of eNeura Inc. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to ensuring that those who serve our country have access to the most advanced migraine treatment options available."

With its inclusion in Recon Supply's FSS contract, the SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment is now readily accessible to key federal healthcare agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DOD), and Indian Health Services (IHS) . These agencies can now procure the treatment at negotiated pricing , ensuring streamlined access to cutting-edge migraine treatment for eligible patients.

"Adding eNeura's SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment to our FSS contract aligns with our mission to deliver innovative medical technologies to the federal healthcare community," said Steve Clark, CEO of Recon Supply. "This collaboration enhances access to proven migraine treatments, improving patient care and quality of life."

With millions of Americans- including a significant number of veterans and active-duty military personnel -suffering from migraines, expanding federal access to the SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment is a critical step in addressing this widespread and often debilitating condition.

To learn more about SAVI Dual sTMS and eNeura Inc.

About eNeura Inc.

eNeura Inc. is a privately held medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative, non-invasive therapies for migraine treatment and prevention. Its flagship product, the SAVI Dual sTMS Neuromodulation treatment , leverages Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) technology to provide effective relief for individuals suffering from migraines.

About Recon Supply

Recon Supply is a trusted distributor of medical technologies, specializing in providing high-quality solutions to federal agencies and healthcare systems. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) , Recon Supply is committed to advancing patient care through cutting-edge medical technologies while actively supporting the veteran community.

