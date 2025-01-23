Linq Unveils A.I. Agent For Live Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Linq unveiled its Universal Badge Scanner at CES 2025, which passes photos of event badges to an AI Agent built specifically for live events

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, the world's leading mobile CRM and lead capture platform, unveiled its Universal Badge Scanner at CES 2025. The feature, which comes standard with the paid version of Linq's app, uses a mobile phone to pass photos of event badges to an AI Agent built specifically for live events. The agent searches the internet and proprietary contact databases to find information about the person scanned, then initiates immediate follow-up and uploads the lead to CRM systems. The process significantly shortens a lengthy and manual follow process-a well-known headache for event marketers and recruiters-from days to minutes.

The Universal Scanner works on any event badge, but also on paper business cards and résumés, eliminating the need for expensive lead retrieval rentals or dated software like iCapture.

The AI Agent in Linq instantly scans proprietary databases to verify and enrich contact details, including email, phone, company, job title, and photo. Qualified leads are automatically added to the CRM, and follow-up sequences are initiated without manual intervention.

"We're not just replacing traditional lead retrieval scanners; we've completely rethought how companies convert in-person interactions into revenue," said Elliott Potter, cofounder and CEO of Linq. "The AI agent in Linq handles the entire lead lifecycle, from initial capture through qualification and follow-up, giving event teams the freedom to focus on connections and enabling sales teams to close more deals."

The Linq Universal Badge Scanner delivers:



Instant lead capture from any conference badge

Enriched contact profiles verified across multiple proprietary data sources

Automatic CRM integration and data standardization Tagging with location, time, event, and custom attributes

For marketing teams, this eliminates both the substantial cost of traditional scanner rentals and the manual effort of post-event lead processing.

"Linq has solved two massive problems: the ridiculous cost of event scanners and the black hole of post-event follow-up," said Katie Haynes, Event Marketing Manager at Shipt for 3 years. "Our team simply takes photos of badges, and the AI agents handle everything else. We're seeing better conversion rates due to immediate, relevant follow-up."

About Linq

Linq is the world's leading mobile-first CRM and lead capture platform. Founded in Birmingham, AL, Linq transforms how salespeople interact with legacy CRMs to capture leads, nurture relationships, and turn more contacts into closed deals.

With seamless integrations with top CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, Linq offers an easy-to-use mobile interface that enables sales teams to work effectively from anywhere.

