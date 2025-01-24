Buckeye Releases The First Jew At Notre Dame Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Frank Leahy Coach Frank Leahy in the Jewish Exponent, 1952, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The First Jew at Notre Dame is a riveting memoir that chronicles the extraordinary life of Frank Bertell Epstein-a man who defied the odds, shattered barriers, and left an indelible mark on the world of sports. A student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame, Frank Epstein holds the singular distinction of being the first Jewish football player to monogram at this iconic institution."Frank is First and only Jew was Frank Epstein" – Coach Frank Leahy in the Jewish Exponent, 1952.His remarkable journey intersects with some of the greatest names in sports history and showcases an unparalleled legacy of resilience, determination, and athletic excellence.This book takes readers on a fascinating journey from Frank's early days at Senn High School in Chicago to his time at Notre Dame, where he played under the legendary Coach Frank Leahy. He holds the unique record of being the only player in college football history to have played alongside three Heisman Trophy winners: Johnny Lattner, Paul Hornung, and Leon Hart.Beyond the gridiron, Frank Epstein's life was a series of incredible adventures. He golfed weekly with Hall of Famers Billy Casper and Gene Littler, was close friends with LPGA founder Marlene Bauer, and even taught tennis legend Maureen "Little Mo" Connolly how to waterski. His athletic prowess extended far beyond football, as he qualified for the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials, competed in the national handball circuit, and represented the U.S. Marine Corps in boxing, rowing, and volleyball. Frank was also a well-respected Marine in San Diego from 1951 to 1954, earning admiration for his leadership and dedication.Advance Praise for The First Jew at Notre Dame"Reading about Frank Epstein's life and his stories about the Golden Days of Notre Dame football under Frank Leahy was inspiring. His life story captures the essence of what it means to be a Fighting Irishman-breaking barriers, standing strong in the face of adversity, and leaving a lasting impact on the people around him. The First Jew at Notre Dame is filled with great short Notre Dame stories that have never been told and is a profound tribute to a remarkable man."- Tim Brown, 1987 Heisman Trophy Winner, Pro Football Hall of Famer, nine-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team honoree, and one of Notre Dame's most celebrated athletes."Frank Epstein's journey is nothing short of legendary. Playing in the tough, no-facemask era against military men returning from the war, Frank's story goes beyond football. It's about resilience, character, and heart. Buckeye has beautifully honored his father's incredible legacy and clearly defined the fighting spirit that defines Notre Dame. A must-read for sports fans and history buffs alike."- Coach Steve Miller, Chairman of the Sports Academy Foundation, Former Chairman of US Track & Field, Former Director of Global Sports Marketing at Nike, Former Athletic Director of Kansas State University, and five-time NCAA 'Coach of the Year'"A great collection of stories about Notre Dame football by one of our school's true legends on and off the field. I learned a lot about ND football in those years and was entertained along the way while reading his recollections."- Steve Orsini, Captain, 1977 Notre Dame Football National Championship Team and Regional Director of Development for the University of Notre Dame."The book has captured a beautiful, interesting, and unusual life of my friend Frank Epstein. It brought back memories of my time at Senn High School and Notre Dame."- Ronald S. Davis, Retired Illinois Judicial Circuit Court JudgeA First-Hand Look at College Football's Golden EraThrough never-before-told stories, The First Jew at Notre Dame provides an insider's perspective on Notre Dame's football dynasty, the camaraderie between players, and the behind-the-scenes moments that shaped the team's legacy. With humor, depth, and rich storytelling, this memoir is more than just a sports book-it's a celebration of perseverance, friendship, and the pursuit of greatness."My dad always had a smile, even during very tough times (brain tumor, cancer, ruptured aorta), and he always found time to give of himself to others-like directing AA meetings at Dunes House in Michigan City for 25 years, being a YMCA swim coach, a Pop Warner football coach, and teaching almost everyone how to waterski on the beach." - Buckeye Epstein, AuthorFor history buffs, football enthusiasts, and those who love a story of triumph against adversity, The First Jew at Notre Dame is a must-read. Experience the untold legacy of Frank Epstein and his unforgettable impact on sports history.Media Contact:

