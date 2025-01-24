Harrisburg School Fair To Celebrate School Choice And Educational Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Free fair to offer face painting, balloon artists, complimentary food, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of families will explore a range of school options, from online, to private and charter, in one place at a school fair coinciding with National School Choice Week. The Harrisburg school fair is a free, family-friendly event where parents can explore a wide range of K–12 education options and connect with school representatives.

Hosted by PA Families for Education Choice, the fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. Attendees will meet representatives from traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private schools, online learning, homeschooling, and microschooling. This event is an opportunity for parents to ask questions and learn more about the best educational options for their children.

To make the day even more enjoyable, the fair will feature kid-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon artists, and complimentary food, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for families to explore their choices together.

Participating education options include Pennwood Cyber Charter School, Reach Cyber Charter School, The Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School, Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA), New Life Academy, Agora Cyber Charter School, Insight PA Cyber Charter School, Stay Motivated Youth Empowerment Studios, The Worship Academy School of the Arts, and PA Virtual Charter School.

"As a parent, I know how difficult it can be to find the right school for your child. Families are ever-changing, as are the needs of their children. We want you to have information about education options at your fingertips," said Sharon Sedlar, founder of PA Families for Education Choice. "This event is an opportunity to see as many amazing Harrisburg area education options and child resources as possible. Helping parents find the best educational fit for their family is our top priority."

Pennsylvania continues to expand opportunities for families through last budget season's $150 million increase in funding for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. These investments mean more scholarships are now available for K-12 students, enabling families to choose schools that best fit their children's needs and interests. At the school fair, families will have the opportunity to learn about these options and speak directly with school representatives to make informed decisions.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

PA Families for Education Choice is hosting this free community event. PA Families for Education Choice supports parents in the pursuit of education for all children, regardless of economic status or zip code, having full access to a wealth of quality education options to suit them.

Location Details:

The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts is located at 222 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

For more information and to RSVP, visit schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-harrisburg-school-fair or the Spanish page at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-harrisburg-feria-escolar.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

