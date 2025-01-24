Baku To Host 71St UN Tourism Regional Commission Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An agreement has been signed to hold the 71st session of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Europe in Baku from June 4-6, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Agency, and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, at the Organization's Headquarters in Madrid during the "FITUR" international tourism exhibition.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's candidacy for membership in the UN Tourism Executive Board for 2025-2029 was proposed, and joint action plans for the Glasgow Declaration, which Azerbaijan joined in connection with "Tourism Day" at COP29, were discussed. Views were also exchanged on expanding cooperation in tourism education and Azerbaijan's bid for the "Best Tourism Village" nomination.

As part of the visit, Fuad Nagiyev met with Jordi Hereu, Minister of Industry and Tourism of Spain. They discussed Azerbaijan's participation in the“FITUR” and“IBTM World” exhibitions in Spain to promote Azerbaijani tourism in the European market. Nagiyev also invited Hereu to the 71st session of the UN Tourism Regional Commission to be held in Baku in 2025. Hereu emphasized the importance of strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

At the“FITUR” exhibition, Fuad Nagiyev held meetings with Brazilian Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino, Andorran Minister of Tourism and Commerce Jordi Torres Falco, and Umid Shadiyev, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee. They discussed current tourism relations and future cooperation opportunities.