Baku To Host 71St UN Tourism Regional Commission Session

An agreement has been signed to hold the 71st session of the UN
Tourism Regional Commission for Europe in Baku from June 4-6,
Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism
Agency.
The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Fuad
Nagiyev, Chairman of the State tourism Agency, and Zurab
Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, at the
Organization's Headquarters in Madrid during the "FITUR"
international tourism exhibition.
During the meeting, Azerbaijan's candidacy for membership in the
UN Tourism Executive Board for 2025-2029 was proposed, and joint
action plans for the Glasgow Declaration, which Azerbaijan joined
in connection with "Tourism Day" at COP29, were discussed. Views
were also exchanged on expanding cooperation in tourism education
and Azerbaijan's bid for the "Best Tourism Village" nomination.
As part of the visit, Fuad Nagiyev met with Jordi Hereu,
Minister of Industry and Tourism of Spain. They discussed
Azerbaijan's participation in the“FITUR” and“IBTM World”
exhibitions in Spain to promote Azerbaijani tourism in the European
market. Nagiyev also invited Hereu to the 71st session of the UN
Tourism Regional Commission to be held in Baku in 2025. Hereu
emphasized the importance of strengthening tourism cooperation
between the two countries.
At the“FITUR” exhibition, Fuad Nagiyev held meetings with
Brazilian Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino, Andorran Minister of
Tourism and Commerce Jordi Torres Falco, and Umid Shadiyev,
Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee. They discussed
current tourism relations and future cooperation opportunities.
