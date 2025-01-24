Weekly Roundup: 11 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vault's rankings include the Most Prestigious Investment Banks, Best Overall Investment Banks, Best Investment Banks by Key Employment Factor, and the Best Investment Banks for Diversity. Survey participants were asked to rate their firms in several categories, including compensation, culture, diversity, hours, training, work/life balance, and wellness.Rented single-family homes are the market's big standout right now, with costs 20% higher than that of a typical multifamily apartment, according to the latest market report from Zillow. That's the largest difference ever recorded by Zillow.Ally Financial and Cardworks have entered into a definitive agreement for CardWorks and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Merrick Bank, to acquire Ally's credit card business, including a portfolio of $2.3 billion in credit card receivables with 1.3 million active cardholders as of Dec. 31, 2024."The cost of buying a starter home is too darn high," said Teri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank. "We hope our participation in down payment assistance programs and our contribution will help bridge the gap that many first-time homebuyers experience in all of our communities, including help to rebuild L.A. after the devastating wildfires."The monetary support will be directed towards providing financial, operational and promotional support within the greater WordPress community. GoDaddy also recently launched a redesigned Managed WordPress Hosting platform, built with developers in mind.The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that economic fears have metastasized into grievance, with six in 10 respondents reporting moderate to high sense of grievance. This is defined by a belief that government and business harm them and serve narrow interests, and ultimately the wealthy benefit while regular people struggle."Pets are important to people," says Centaurus CEO and animal lover Ron King. "They're part of the family. For people who have gone through the tremendous horror of losing their homes and possessions, knowing that their animal is safe and being cared for at a facility like Pasadena Humane can provide hope. That hope is worth everything, and Centaurus is thankful to be able to provide this donation to help the shelter help these families and animals in need."As the digital asset market matures, institutional participation continues to accelerate. Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities beyond bitcoin and ether to diversify their portfolios. CoinDesk Indices has launched the CoinDesk 80 Index, designed to track the performance of the next 80 leading digital assets after the CoinDesk 20 Index.No- and low-alcohol wine, white wine and prosecco experienced positive growth, with white wine outpacing red wine sales for the first time in many years. According to the report, varietal shifts from red to white could be a forward indicator that a rotation to younger consumers is underway.The public can rest assured that USPS money orders are among the most secure financial instruments in the world. The new design will enhance already strong security features to further deter counterfeiting and other fraudulent activities.Rocket will bring home search, financing and servicing together in one intuitive platform. Clients will be able to easily explore properties and receive personalized financing options from a Rocket Mortgage banker – all in just a few clicks.

