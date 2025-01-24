VINE Token Hits $400 Million Market Cap, Now Available For Trading On Bydfi

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 24th, 2025, Chainwire

On January 23, 2025, BYDFi , a global exchange, announced the launch of the VINE/USDT spot trading pair. Within the first 24 hours of trading, the VINE token recorded significant activity, reaching a temporary capitalization of $400 million before stabilizing. While it has since experienced a slight decline, its trading volume continues to rise, currently reaching $1.37 billion, securing a spot among the most traded assets on the Solana blockchain. On-chain data indicates activity among new wallet addresses, with some reporting unrealized gains exceeding $1 million.

The $VINE token was launched by its founder, Rus Yusupov , marking the first major tech company founder to issue a cryptocurrency after the Trump Coin craze. Its core mission is to disrupt the traditional centralized economic model by introducing a decentralized ecosystem aimed at transforming content creation and monetization. The token's potential lies in giving creators direct ownership and control over their content, creating a more transparent and fair platform compared to centralized alternatives. As of this writing, the $VINE token price is $0.25, up by 1697.34% in the last 48 hours. Eight hours ago, a tweet from founder Rus Yusupov on X led to a 39.37% increase in VINE's trading volume.

Currently, BYDFi supports VINE/USDT spot trading with a minimum trade amount of just $10. The platform has also launched several other popular tokens, including SONIC/USDT , AIOS/USDT , and BUZZ/USDT . Additionally, BYDFi is offering new users a welcome bonus of up to 8100 USDT . Users can claim this reward by completing simple tasks. For more details, users can refer to the BYDFi website .

About VINE

VINE , the platform that gave rise to the token, was established in 2012 and quickly gained 200 million users with its innovative 10-second video format. It was later acquired by Twitter, leading to the platform's shutdown. For U.S. users, Vine was not only a short video platform but also a pioneering force behind individual content creation and the rapid spread of consumer culture. On January 19, 2025, Elon Musk mentioned in a public reply that X (formerly Twitter) was considering bringing Vine back, sparking renewed excitement and anticipation for the Vine brand.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is a Forbes-certified top 10 global crypto exchange with more than 1,000,000 loyal users worldwide. The platform has earned multiple MSB (Money Services Business) licenses across various countries and regions. Further, it joined an alliance of South Korea's CODE VASP to further solidify its position among the leaders across the world's crypto landscape. To ensure security and transparency, BYDFi follows strict asset management protocols. All user assets are stored in offline multi-signature wallets, with at least a 1:1 reserve ratio. BYDFi regularly publishes proof-of-reserves(POR) reports, ensuring that users' funds are always in a verifiable and secure status.

In addition to offering more than 600 coins spot trading pairs, BYDFi supports perpetual contracts with up to 200x leverage to cater to the diverse investment needs of its users. The platform also allows fiat deposits from over 150 countries, supporting payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay to ensure seamless access for users around the world. BYDFi, with its low trading fee structure reducing trading costs, is committed to ensuring world-class crypto trading for users worldwide.



