Mokama Firing: Former MLA Anant Singh Surrenders, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh, accused in a recent case involving an exchange of gunfire on the outskirts of Patna, surrendered before a court in Barh on Friday. Anant Singh, who was wanted by the police, was subsequently sent to jail. had earlier registered three FIRs in connection with the firing incident in Mokama.

“The former MLA surrendered before the court and has been sent to Beur jail,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said.

The firing incident

The firing took place on Wednesday, January 22, evening when Anant Singh's convoy was attacked in Mokama. According to the reports, the attack was carried out by the Sonu-Monu gang.

As the Sonu-Monu gang continued firing, Anant Singh's supporters retaliated with heavy firing, leading to an exchange of fire. Eyewitnesses claimed that 60 to 70 rounds were fired, though police claimed 16-17 rounds. Anant Singh had escaped unhurt in the incident.

In a related incident, fresh firing was reported at Hamza village under Panchmahal police station in Mokama on Friday. Kumar said,“Three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. The firing took place in front of Mukesh Singh's house. Senior officials are on-site, and investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspects, Sonu and Roushan, in connection with Wednesday's firing.

Anant Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar,' is a gangster-turned-politician who has represented the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar multiple times. Anant Singh was disqualified from the Assembly in June 2020 after being convicted in a case involving the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and grenades from his ancestral home in 2018. However, in August 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted him of these charges and ordered his release from jail.